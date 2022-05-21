iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,272 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.