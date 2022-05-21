iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,211. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

