iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.60 and last traded at $67.86. Approximately 745,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 168,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.