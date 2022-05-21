iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.60 and last traded at $67.86. Approximately 745,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 168,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

