iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 337,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 255,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.