Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,060 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $22,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $16,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,347,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,706,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

