James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

