Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

JBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

