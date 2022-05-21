Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

HFG opened at €34.60 ($36.04) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €32.54 ($33.90) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($101.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.62. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

