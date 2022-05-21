Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €48.83 ($50.86) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($43.80) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($62.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

