Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.59% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $55,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,463,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

