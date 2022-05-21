JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($307.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €145.68 ($151.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €169.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

