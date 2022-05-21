JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

EPA:ALO opened at €23.96 ($24.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.68. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($38.93).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

