JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) price objective on the stock.
BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.40).
Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 474.20 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 438.49. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 293.60 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
