JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 260.30 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.78. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

