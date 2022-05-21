Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Down 11.6%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

