Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Down 11.6%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juventus Football Club (JVTSF)
