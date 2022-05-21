K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 1,232,930 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,232,930 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 497,454 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos bought 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 96,925 shares of company stock worth $95,145. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
