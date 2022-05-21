Kava.io Market Capitalization Achieves $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00100841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00309227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

