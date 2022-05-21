KeyCorp Trims Herc (NYSE:HRI) Target Price to $155.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.14.

HRI opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Herc has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

