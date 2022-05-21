Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KIERF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

