Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KIERF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Kier Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.
Kier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
