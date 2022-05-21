Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

