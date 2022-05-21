Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

