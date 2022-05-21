KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,360 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $3,339,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

