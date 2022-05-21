Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $85.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.02 or 0.12769286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 413.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00501477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,336.45 or 1.85022489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,985,494 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

