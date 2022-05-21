Klever (KLV) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Klever (KLV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Klever has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.62 or 0.13016211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 413.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00499653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.39 or 1.84186871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033846 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.