Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 22nd

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

