Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:KSS traded down $5.84 on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,353. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

