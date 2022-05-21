Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Komodo has a market cap of $32.48 million and $525,763.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00356597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00069625 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005899 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,771,650 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.