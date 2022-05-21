KRS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 662.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 201,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.65. 9,068,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.55.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

