KRS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,861 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.