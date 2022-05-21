KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.28 and its 200-day moving average is $350.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

