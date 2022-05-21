KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

