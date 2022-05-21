KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.81.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.70. 18,783,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

