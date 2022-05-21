KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $12.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $314.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

