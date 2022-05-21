KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average of $352.99. The firm has a market cap of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

