Lake Street Capital Trims AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Target Price to $1.50

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoWeb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

