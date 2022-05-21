Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CFO K. Pigott Thomas Buys 800 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.48.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

