Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Get Leafly alerts:

LFLY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45. Leafly has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.