Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,391 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of DG traded down $13.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.60. 4,569,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,124. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.