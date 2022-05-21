Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.17) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.