Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 101,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,165,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after buying an additional 461,348 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 17,046,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,991,228. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

