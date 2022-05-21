Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.28. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

