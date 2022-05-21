Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

