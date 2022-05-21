Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.51. 22,780,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,870,617. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.