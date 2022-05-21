Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. 1,428,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,475. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

