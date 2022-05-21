Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 154,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.74. 668,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,596. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

