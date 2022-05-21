Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,034 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,935. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.