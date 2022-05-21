Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. 30,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,967. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

