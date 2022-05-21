Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.14.
LBRDK stock opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05.
In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
