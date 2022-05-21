Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.79 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

