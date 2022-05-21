Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.03. 6,578,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

